MOH updates website stating health risk notices are sent to phone numbers in TraceTogether record, even for children

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has updated its website to reflect that health risk notices are sent to the phone number listed in a person's TraceTogether records, and this applies to children who use their personal mobile phone numbers in the app.

The website previously stated that the notifications would be sent to a parent's mobile number.

A ministry spokesperson said on Friday (Mar 4) that parents can contact the TraceTogether support team to update the details linked to their child’s records. This will ensure that the health notifications are delivered to the relevant recipient, said the spokesperson.

MOH's comments were made in response to queries from CNA, following concerns from some parents about missing the notifications sent to their children's mobile phones.

"The website has since been updated to clarify that the HRN SMSes will be sent to the phone number linked to the TT record," said MOH.