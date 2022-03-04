Logo
MOH updates website stating health risk notices are sent to phone numbers in TraceTogether record, even for children
A father seen with his child on Sep 14, 2021. (File Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

04 Mar 2022 01:52PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 01:56PM)
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has updated its website to reflect that health risk notices are sent to the phone number listed in a person's TraceTogether records, and this applies to children who use their personal mobile phone numbers in the app.

The website previously stated that the notifications would be sent to a parent's mobile number.

A ministry spokesperson said on Friday (Mar 4) that parents can contact the TraceTogether support team to update the details linked to their child’s records. This will ensure that the health notifications are delivered to the relevant recipient, said the spokesperson.

MOH's comments were made in response to queries from CNA, following concerns from some parents about missing the notifications sent to their children's mobile phones.

"The website has since been updated to clarify that the HRN SMSes will be sent to the phone number linked to the TT record," said MOH.

Only children aged two and above will be issued health risk notices via SMS, if they are close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

Children under the age of two are not issued health risk notices.

Those who receive health risk notices via SMS are required to take an antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours and monitor themselves for five days.
 
During those five days, a person on health risk notice can leave their house provided they test negative on an ART before doing so.

Source: CNA/aj(gs)

