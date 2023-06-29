Singapore researchers develop wearable wound health monitoring patch, powered by AI

SINGAPORE: Researchers have developed a miniature, paper-thin skin patch that uses sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to check on how well wounds are healing.

Named PETAL, it can give early warning if wound conditions deteriorate and alert medical personnel to intervene.

The wearable technology was jointly-developed by scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

It is shaped like a pinwheel flower with five petals – the sensing regions – each tracking a different biomarker: the wound’s temperature, acidity, uric acid, moisture, and trimethylamine – a strong-smelling chemical compound.

An opening in the centre of the panel collects fluid from the wound and distributes it to the sensors, which use different colour-changing chemicals to measure their respective indicators.

