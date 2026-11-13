Singapore's healthcare cyber breaches expose growing risks beyond hospitals, warn experts

SINGAPORE: A recent spate of cyber incidents involving healthcare organisations in Singapore points to a broader shift in the threat landscape, with hackers increasingly targeting not just hospitals but also clinics, telehealth platforms and third-party service providers that handle sensitive healthcare data, experts said.

In the past two months, 10 cybersecurity breaches involving compromised information have been reported, six of which were healthcare-related.

While experts CNA spoke to stopped short of describing the incidents as a coordinated campaign, they said malicious actors are increasingly exploiting vulnerabilities across an interconnected healthcare ecosystem that holds valuable personal data and depends heavily on uninterrupted digital services.

"This pattern is not coincidental," said Mr Andrew Kay, senior director of systems engineering at cybersecurity firm Illumio.

"Threat actors prioritise sectors where data is valuable and operational pressure is high, and healthcare meets both criteria."

CYBERATTACKS INCREASINGLY OPPORTUNISTIC: CSA

In a statement on Friday (Nov 13), the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said the recent string of cyber incidents reflects "a broader global trend of opportunistic attacks", rather than coordinated campaigns targeting Singapore.

The average monthly number of reported cyber incidents since September has been three times the January to August average, it said.

"Threat actors actively scan the internet for vulnerable systems, and organisations can become victims even if they are not specifically targeted," CSA said, urging organisations to strengthen their cyber defences.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is taking the recent spate of cybersecurity incidents across the healthcare sector very seriously.

“To our knowledge, there had not been unauthorised access of patient health records in these breaches,” the ministry added.

Associate Professor Razwana Begum from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) said the range of organisations affected was particularly concerning.

"What stands out is the range of organisations affected, from healthcare providers to telemedicine platforms and third-party healthcare administrators," she said.

The concern goes beyond the frequency of attacks to the growing number of systems and service providers handling sensitive healthcare-related information, she added.

"As these systems become more interconnected, vulnerabilities in one organisation can potentially expose information belonging to several others.”

Healthcare is becoming increasingly dependent on interconnected digital systems, including electronic health records, telemedicine, cloud platforms and connected medical devices, said Assoc Prof Razwana.

“While these technologies improve efficiency and patient care, they also introduce additional vulnerabilities that attackers may exploit.”