S$45 million grant to help healthcare providers meet new data-sharing, cybersecurity rules

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will set aside up to S$45 million (US$35.6 million) over the next four years to help healthcare providers bear the costs of contributing to the National Electronic Health Record (NEHR).

From early next year, all licensed healthcare providers will be required to share patients' health information with the central repository. They must also implement safeguards to protect that data, and promptly notify MOH of any confirmed cybersecurity incidents or breaches.

CNA previously reported concerns from doctors, particularly those running smaller clinics, about the costs of compliance.

The one-off funding, called the NEHR Connect Grant, will be available from July.

Providers using subscription-based health information management systems – which MOH said make up the majority of smaller practices – can receive funding to cover about two years of subscription costs for systems compliant with the Health Information Act.

Those with in-house systems requiring upgrades will be eligible for up to 40 per cent of enhancement costs, subject to a cap depending on provider type, such as clinical laboratories and private hospitals.

Healthcare providers that have previously received MOH funding for NEHR-related work will not be eligible.