Healthcare and social sectors say technology should ease workloads, not replace human touch

RESHAPING HEALTHCARE JOBS

On Thursday (Jul 2), public healthcare provider NHG Health launched a workforce accelerator programme to support the transformation of healthcare jobs and skills.

The programme will explore how patients' needs may evolve in the future, to determine whether existing roles can be redesigned or if new roles are needed to fill the gaps.

NHG Health said job redesign has become increasingly urgent as healthcare needs evolve rapidly and technology becomes more embedded in the workplace.

At the launch, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said technology should strengthen professional expertise, not replace it.

“Our challenge is not simply responsible AI. It is responsible professional development in the age of AI,” he added.

“We have long understood the risks of deskilling. Today, we must also guard against mis-skilling – people becoming highly proficient at using technology, but less confident exercising their own judgement.

“Patients deserve better than that. Our healthcare professionals deserve better than that too.”

Observers said technology should enable healthcare professionals to spend more time with patients while supporting their judgement.

Healthcare Services Employees' Union executive secretary Steven Goh said automating tasks such as documentation and scheduling could reduce administrative burdens that contribute to staff burnout.

"All these will alleviate a lot of their time, and with that, I think the nurses will have better job satisfaction, and therefore be able to have greater staff retention," he said.