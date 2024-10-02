CNA Explains: Singapore's revised healthcare subsidies – what you need to know

SINGAPORE: More people in Singapore will qualify for public healthcare subsidies; and more financial relief will be offered in community and palliative care settings, after changes that took effect from Tuesday (Oct 1).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the aim was to improve affordability for patients and ensure greater continuity of care across acute and community settings.

What are the services and products covered?

MediShield Life and CareShield Life insurance premiums

The Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) subsidising lower-income and senior Singaporeans

Subsidies at publicly funded hospitals

Subsidies for palliative care services

Subsidies for residential and non-residential long-term care services

Subsidies for community haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis

Subsidies for standard drug list as well as high-cost drugs under the Medication Assistance Fund

Seniors’ mobility and enabling fund, for devices like wheelchairs and hearing aids

Home caregiving grant

Interim disability assistance scheme programme for the elderly

ElderFund scheme for the disabled lower-income

What exactly are the changes?

They have to do with monthly PCHI - that's per capita household income - which is calculated by dividing total gross household monthly income by total number of family members in a household.

MOH raised PCHI thresholds for healthcare schemes and grants that are means-tested; across the subsidy tiers. The increases range from S$100 to S$800.

For example, patients with a PCHI of S$2,100 will be eligible for 80 per cent subsidy for C and B2 wards at public hospitals. Previously, their PCHI would have had to be not more than S$1,800.

Those with a PCHI of S$1,500 and below will qualify for a CHAS blue card, which provides the most subsidies out of three tiers. Previously, only those with a PCHI of S$1,200 and below qualified for this.

The qualifying PCHI for the highest MediShield Life and CareShield Life health insurance premium subsidies was also raised from S$1,200 to S$1,500.