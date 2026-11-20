SINGAPORE: Nursing home rehabilitation worker Mary (not her real name) had come to regard the residents she cared for as family.

But during a rehabilitation session last year, a male resident she had known for years began making sexually inappropriate remarks towards her.

Stunned initially, the 29-year-old, who has worked in healthcare for eight years, told him to stop. But when he repeated the remarks, she immediately ended the session and informed her supervisor.

“There was no trigger, I was professional with him, doing my usual exercise. I didn't know how to react,” she recalled.

"We are humans too, we have feelings. We are in the healthcare line, so we need to have patience, but I hope the public can understand we are hurting if they do this to us.”

Reports of abuse and harassment against healthcare workers at public institutions nearly doubled from 2,200 in 2023 to 4,200 in 2025, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in September.

The Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers said the increase was consistent with greater awareness of what constitutes unacceptable behaviour and greater confidence among healthcare workers to speak up against abuse.

But despite zero-tolerance policies and measures to protect staff, healthcare institutions and workers told CNA that tackling abuse is far from straightforward when those responsible are vulnerable patients who still depend on their care.