Singapore hospitals may discharge abusive patients who do not need urgent medical care

SINGAPORE: A tripartite workgroup on Friday (Mar 17) called for clear consequences for people who harass healthcare workers, such as discharging abusive patients who do not require urgent medical care.

The other consequences include issuing a warning to the perpetrator, refusing unreasonable requests or preventing abusive caregivers or visitors by preventing them from entering the premises.

The workgroup, set up in April last year, also recommended putting in place effective reporting and escalation protocols, as well as a support structure to provide healthcare workers with the confidence and assurance to report abuse and harassment.

“More needs to be done to stop abuse and harassment so that consequences can act as a deterrent and healthcare workers feel protected by a strong anti-abuse and harassment policy,” said the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers.

HIGH PREVALENCE OF ABUSE AND HARASSMENT

The recommendations come after engagement with more than 3,000 healthcare workers and 1,500 members of the public via surveys and focus group discussions conducted in the second half of last year.

The workgroup found that more than two in three healthcare workers had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment in the past year. About a third of all healthcare workers witnessed or experienced abuse at least once a week.

Frontline healthcare workers, such as pharmacists, patient service associates and nurses, are more likely to experience abuse and harassment.

For example, 55 per cent of pharmacists witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment at least once a week. This may be due to how pharmacists are often the “last touchpoint” with patients or next-of-kin before discharge from hospital wards or specialist outpatient clinics, the workgroup said.

The most common forms of abuse and harassment are shouting, demeaning comments, and threats by patients and caregivers to file complaints or take legal action against healthcare workers.

Patients and clients (41 per cent) accounted for nearly half of the cases of abuse witnessed or experienced by the healthcare workers surveyed, followed by caregivers and visitors (28 per cent).

Workplace bullying and harassment by colleagues and supervisors made up 31 per cent of such cases. This was more commonly experienced by younger or junior staff. While usually in the form of verbal abuse, there were also instances of physical abuse and sexual harassment, the workgroup said.

“There is high prevalence of abuse and harassment across all healthcare settings, including verbal, physical, sexual, and online abuse,” said the workgroup in summarising its findings and implications.

It added that healthcare workers sometimes normalise abuse and harassment as part of their job, which resulted in them not recognising certain behaviours as abusive or failing to take follow-up action.

"As healthcare workers shared their experiences of abuse and harassment from patients and caregivers, many were also empathetic to their patients and caregivers, acknowledging the stress and uncertainty that they faced," said the workgroup.

The negative perception of the reporting process – such as having to fill up reports outside of working hours, limited action taken against offenders and how they would be perceived by supervisors and colleagues – was another factor behind the “significant” under reporting of abuse and harassment.