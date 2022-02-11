Healthcare workers describe struggles as patients flood emergency rooms amid Omicron wave

HOW HOSPITALS ARE RESPONDING

To cope with the surge in cases, some hospitals have set up additional waiting areas at their emergency departments or hired extra manpower.

At SGH, locums have been hired to augment the manpower at its emergency department.

This is to ensure that there is no compromise to patient care, said SGH’s Assoc Prof Tan.

Meanwhile, NUH’s children’s emergency department and the NUHS hospitals have redeployed staff and increased manpower to support their emergency departments.

The hospitals are also referring stable patients to home recovery or community sites like COVID-19 treatment facilities where appropriate.

NUHS has set aside existing beds that can potentially be converted to isolation beds for COVID-19 cases, as well as more holding facilities for suspected cases waiting for their results, said Assoc Prof Loh.

“There are also dedicated facilities and manpower to support the care of COVID-19 patients. We are also offering alternative arrangements where clinically appropriate, including teleconsultation, tele-rehabilitation, tele-monitoring, remote prescribing, and delivery of medication,” he added.

At NUH's children emergency department, the team is also taking on extra shifts to augment shortfalls where needed, said Professor Lee Yung Seng, head of the Khoo Teck Puat - National University Children's Medical Institute.

John (not his real name), a doctor in the children’s emergency department in a public hospital, said most emergency departments in Singapore have set up a temporary tentage area because there is no capacity for the additional patients within the building.

“Everything inside there looks very rudimentary. The laptops are temporary, the fax machine is temporary. And then now we’re seeing a huge number of patients in this area, it just looks very… not something you’d expect in a country like this,” he said.

“This surge should’ve been seen coming. The resource allocation has been dismal."

Rachel (not her real name), a nurse at a public hospital, said all the rooms in the emergency department where she works at are always occupied and manpower is stretched.

To cope with the inflow, the hospital set up an open area for mild and suspected COVID-19 cases.

She said that when it was first set up, there was just one nurse manning the area with about 30 patients. Now there are about three healthcare workers manning the area, which can hold up to 50 patients.

“It’s not an ideal ratio, it’s very stretched. My other colleagues from other areas will come and help but ultimately if they have their own patients in their area they still have to go back,” she said.

She also said that she has seen more doctors and nurses test positive for COVID-19 themselves, leading to a further shortage in staff.

“Quite a few of my colleagues tested ART positive. If they’re ART positive, they also have to be quarantined at home or in the isolation facilities. Because of that, we have quite a number of staff down,” she said.

Hospital protocols have also been in a constant state of flux, leading to confusion among healthcare workers themselves, said John.

“I lose track also. We just wait for our department’s bulletins on the official workflow and just follow that on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

OMICRON VS DELTA

Despite climbing infections, Jessica noted that the proportion of COVID-19 patients developing severe illness at her hospital appears to be lower than what was observed during the height of the Delta wave in October last year.

When CNA interviewed her last year, Jessica - who works in the COVID-19 ward at her hospital - had described being pushed to her limits, with the situation so bad that she had to work for three weeks straight with no breaks.

“If you compare the Delta wave to the Omicron wave, it’s slightly better because the proportion of patients who become so ill that they need ICU care is (lower),” she said. “It's an important distinction because you can have some severe symptoms, but you're well enough to be the general ward.”

“The concern is always ICU capacity. It’s a problem (if it gets too full) because that requires very specialised care, and not every doctor or nurse can do ICU,” she said.

“When it becomes too full, you have to get other doctors and nurses to come in, and that's when the standard of healthcare really starts to drop and people may die.”

BURNT OUT

More than two years into the pandemic, the current wave of infections is adding to the strains on healthcare workers, who are already exhausted and burnt out, they said.

“We've seen huge loss in nursing manpower and I can see my colleagues are struggling because (nurses) now have to take care of 12 patients each, which is double of what they used to handle,” said Jessica.

“They have to wear full personal protective equipment while doing a lot of physical tasks like walking patients to the bathroom or feeding them, so you can imagine how hard it is to do that for so many patients, ” she said.

“Sometimes the nurses may not have time to change a patient’s diaper or help them go to the toilet because they are busy with another person, and that’s when they are accused of providing poor care and get harassed or shouted at by the patient.”

The constant stream of COVID-19 patients also means fewer opportunities for doctors like John to see other kinds of patients who come to the emergency department, compromising on their training.

“This adds to the whole feeling that we’re burnt out. There’s also a lot of talk about everyone just saying they want to quit, because the opportunities outside are so much better,” he said, adding that many of his colleagues have already left the hospital.

His sentiments were echoed by other doctors CNA spoke to, who shared experiences such as working up to 13 hours with no toilet breaks or having only a few minutes to grab something to eat.

“I’ve been on the frontline for nearly two years, so I’ve gained a lot of experience and feel more confident in managing the medical aspect of it now,” said Jessica.

“But that doesn't take away the physical nature of a job and how fatigued you can get.”