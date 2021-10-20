MOH eases overseas travel rules for all healthcare workers

SINGAPORE: Healthcare workers can now apply for leave to travel overseas and resume work when they return.



"With immediate effect, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will lift the suspension on overseas leave application for all healthcare workers," said Ministry of Health Holdings (MOHH) in a circular on Tuesday (Oct 19).

MOHH, the holding company of Singapore's public healthcare groups, said its review of the overseas travel guidelines was in line with the Government's streamlined protocols and new vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) announced on Oct 9.

"All overseas travel shall be subject to MOH's prevailing travel advisory as well as the national travel health control measures found on the ICA website," said MOHH.

"You may apply for overseas leave to travel on the VTL in compliance with the leave application guidelines from your respective posting institutions."

The latest development comes a day after the Health Ministry released a memo saying it is doing away with all additional testing requirements and restrictions for healthcare workers returning from overseas.

COVID-19 cases in Singapore have soared in recent weeks, placing significant strain on the healthcare system, with healthcare workers telling CNA they face challenges to keep up with the workload.