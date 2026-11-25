SINGAPORE: Those seeking medical care will now be able to access various polyclinic and hospital services via the unified HealthHub app, national healthtech agency Synapxe and the three public healthcare clusters – NHG Health, NUHS and SingHealth – said in a joint media release on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The NUHS, NHG Health and SingHealth Health Buddy apps have been consolidated under the HealthHub app and will be discontinued in February 2027.

The consolidation aims to bring services, information and support together in one place, supporting ongoing efforts to give the public a more seamless and connected healthcare experience, Synapxe and the public healthcare clusters said.

The HealthHub app has also been enhanced to make it easier for users to book appointments, pay medical bills and arrange medication deliveries.

The enhanced app was launched by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Wednesday.

Noting that the original HealthHub app was launched in 2015, Mr Ong said it had "changed the way we interact with the healthcare system" and "earned a place in the lives of Singaporeans", and that it was time to take it further.

NEW APP FEATURES

The enhanced HealthHub app will allow patients to see at a glance which polyclinics have available slots, which have limited slots remaining and which are fully booked without needing to check appointment availability at each polyclinic individually.

The function is currently available between 10pm and 12am for patients with a fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose, following the release of appointment slots for the next day.

"Today, if you suddenly fall ill and need a polyclinic appointment, you have to click and check the available slots of each polyclinic individually across clusters. Keep clicking until you find a vacancy. So you have to toggle to and fro until you find one polyclinic that works," said Mr Ong.

The enhanced HealthHub app will show available slots across polyclinics on one screen.

"A simple traffic-light system, red-amber-green, shows you what polyclinic slots are available, running low, or full. You can see what works for you all at one glance," he added.

The app also lets patients authorise eligible medication deliveries to be left at their addresses. This removes the need to be present when medication arrives and applies to chronic medications that are not controlled and do not require cold-chain handling.

The refreshed app homepage will also have actionable reminders about upcoming appointments, outstanding payments and pending health tasks. Caregivers can also add their dependents' health profiles to the homepage for easier management.

The app will also allow multiple bills from any public healthcare institutions to be paid in a single transaction. Patients can also save their card details for future bill payments.

Additionally, there will be a richer array of health records accessible via the app, including personalised health information such as one's cholesterol level and blood pressure trends.

The HealthHub app may also be enhanced further in future. This could involve expanding its appointment and queue management capabilities, improving its accessibility features and allowing users to earn Healthy 365 Healthpoints by participating in healthy activities.

"Residents can look forward to an even more connected and comprehensive digital health experience as these updates are progressively rolled out," Synapxe and the public healthcare clusters said.

The NUHS app will be discontinued from Feb 14, 2027, the NHG Health app from Feb 22, 2027, and the SingHealth Health Buddy app from Feb 28, 2027.

Those using the existing cluster healthcare apps do not need to switch immediately, but the apps will be progressively decommissioned and cease operations on these dates.

As such, patients are encouraged to download and access the enhanced HealthHub app early to have seamless access to healthcare services, transactions and records.

They will also be supported during the transition, with help available especially for seniors and the less digitally savvy. This includes the HealthHub helpline, as well as in-person assistance at polyclinics, hospitals and the SG Digital Community Hubs in selected community clubs and public libraries.

The enhanced HealthHub app "brings together services from across our public healthcare clusters and makes them more accessible for everyone", said Synapxe assistant chief executive and chief technology officer Alan Goh.

"Now, residents can take greater ownership of their health, with easier and more convenient access to important healthcare-related tasks and information," he said.