Costs, flexibility in choosing doctors among concerns raised about Singapore’s healthcare reform initiative

SINGAPORE: The cost that comes with more regular screenings as well as the flexibility to choose their primary doctors were among the concerns raised on Wednesday evening (Jun 15) at a public engagement session on Singapore’s new healthcare strategy.

The strategy, called Healthier SG, was announced in March at the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Committee of Supply Debate. It aims to focus on preventive care, address the challenges of an ageing population and improve health outcomes.

Residents will be invited to enrol with a single family doctor of their choice and adopt a care plan such as regular screenings.

Singapore’s three healthcare clusters will support the general practitioners who are operating within their region and integrate them into the overall health system, such as by enabling data sharing. The new strategy will also involve a major shift in funding, where healthcare clusters will get a pre-determined fee for every resident in the region under their charge.

MOH previously said that this will provide “a natural incentive” for hospitals to try to keep residents healthy through preventive care.