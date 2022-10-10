The Big Read: As health consciousness rises, can a nation of foodies live with less sugar, salt and all things nice?

Agreeing, food science and nutrition lecturer Claudine Loong from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) said: “Even as Singaporeans are more conscious about the volumes and types of food, I think salt and sugar are more insidious.”

These condiments are present in convenient food, such as processed meats and fish, which can be easy to miss while having a meal.

“Many busy people also choose not to cook and rely on flavourful restaurant takeaways or deliveries. Usually you don’t get to control the sugar or salt used in these preparations,” Ms Loong added.

Dr Mary Chong, from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said that she has noticed a greater awareness among Singaporeans on the importance of having a healthy diet.

However, whether they turn this awareness into action depends on factors such as social support and convenience.

Those who eat healthier tend to have more opportunities to cook for themselves at home, said Dr Chong, whose research interests include diet and lifestyle behaviours.

For instance, people working at home during the pandemic may have taken on a more proactive approach in changing their diet.

They may have more social support as well, such as grandparents and helpers who help to prepare home-cooked food when they are unable to do so themselves.

However, Ms Loong noted that as people return to working in the office as the pandemic situation improved, such proactiveness to prepare home-cooked food seems to have waned.

“As we return to our lifestyles and with a busy day, the motivation to prepare and cook is not quite as strong. So, we opt for the takeaways or the deliveries, or the quick meal at the hawker centre or food court,” she said.

“COVID-19 also meant that there was a bloom of restaurants joining food delivery services, and that has meant more choices at our fingertips, and the habit of ordering is perhaps now more ingrained.”

However, food delivery companies told TODAY that despite an increased number of customers on their platforms, there seems to be a growing consciousness towards healthier choices.

A spokesperson from Deliveroo said: “In the last two years, Deliveroo has seen a significant increase in orders for our ‘Healthy’ and ‘Healthy Options’ categories. Popular healthy dishes include salads, poke bowls and wraps.”

Similarly, a foodpanda spokesperson said that there has been an increase in people choosing healthier options since the pandemic. This extends beyond food deliveries to include grocery and other orders.

DOES SOCIO-ECONOMIC STATUS HAVE ANY BEARING?

Cleaning up one’s diet does come with a price tag, said those who have started eating more healthily.

"Right now, I'm working so I think I can afford to spend slightly more in terms of eating healthy food,” said Mr Imran, the post-graduate student. “But I have to agree that sometimes the pre-packaged salads are relatively expensive."

Food operators, too, had previously told TODAY that higher ingredient prices are among their top concerns when offering a healthier menu, even as they grapple with other soaring costs such as rental and manpower.

Hence, it was not surprising that during the debate over the Healthier SG White Paper, Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides of the aisle stressed the importance of paying attention to the lower-income segment in the community.

MP Xie Yao Quan (PAP-Jurong) said that Healthier SG needs to be inclusive socio-economically. He added that he had wished to see “specific mention of how we plan to support our lower-income segments through additional differentiated measures” in the White Paper, given that these groups tend to exhibit poorer health outcomes.

The 2020 National Population Health Survey report, published in November last year, indicated a consistently higher crude prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high blood cholesterol among residents whose highest education qualification was primary school, compared to those with secondary or post-secondary qualifications.

“Analysis based on (the) highest education attained served as a proxy to socio-economic factors,” said the report, although it did not indicate any causation in the trend.

Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, from the Progress Singapore Party, and MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) in their respective speeches zoomed in on the importance of making healthier food choices and ingredients more affordable.

Addressing such concerns, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of Health Rahayu Mahzam said: “HPB also works actively with supermarket chains to introduce more Healthier Choice Symbol products to increase the variety of HCS house brand products which are typically more affordable than branded alternatives.”

In its response to TODAY, HPB said that as of March, there were more than 4,500 HCS products available across 100 food categories, such as packaged beverages, rice, noodles, bread and sauces.