HealthServe trains 1,300 migrant workers to support peers in mental health
The charity said such peer support leaders enable preventative and early intervention efforts within the migrant worker community.
SINGAPORE: Local charity HealthServe has ramped up efforts to help boost the mental wellbeing of migrant workers in Singapore by growing its peer support network.
The non-profit has trained nearly 1,300 migrant workers to become peer support leaders since the initiative took shape in 2021.
The organisation said such peer support leaders enable preventative and early intervention efforts within the migrant worker community.
Through regular workshops, these workers learn to identify signs of distress among their peers, actively listen and offer comfort, and connect those who need more help with appropriate resources.
The sessions are conducted in the workers’ native languages that include Tamil, Bengali, Burmese and Mandarin.
PEER SUPPORT NETWORK
One such peer support leader is Mr Alauddin MD, 36, who has lived and worked in Singapore for the last 14 years.
The Bangladeshi went through the training last year, which helped him better understand mental health and selfcare, and how to help his peers.
“The training (taught) me how to reduce my tensions, and how I can change my lifestyle… like (going) jogging (and) cycling,” he said.
Since then, seven of his peers have turned to him for a listening ear. He said most of their stressors tend to be from financial, work or family problems.
“When someone comes to me, I give him proper time. I listen very carefully. When he can trust me, then he will tell me (his problems). I will give him suggestions,” he told CNA.
He said HealthServe’s initiative is valuable for the migrant worker community as some may be reluctant to approach their employers or other Singaporeans for help due to the language barrier or cultural differences.
“Some people are shy and may not (communicate) their problems. This programme is specially (catered) for us because if they don’t want to tell their problems to their bosses, they can come to us directly,” Mr Alauddin noted.
The organisation said that it keeps in touch with the peer support leaders after their training to provide assistance if they run into issues while talking to their peers.
“Being far away from their family, working in a foreign land where language might be a challenge, where culture is also different to them,” said Mr Jeffrey Chua, head of the non-profit’s mental health training and community outreach.
“(This at least provides) a support system where they can encourage their friends.”
24-HOUR HELPLINE
Besides peer support, there is also a crisis hotline for migrant workers to talk about their problems – from pay disputes to workplace injuries, and sometimes even family deaths.
About a dozen trained crisis helpline specialists work round-the-clock to man the service. They assess each call to determine their risk levels, listen to the callers’ concerns, and guide and support them.
"When we receive a high stress call, we'll have to make sure that our tone is very calm and composed, and we don't increase the anxiety of the other person,” said helpline specialist Jyothi Pradeep Kumar.
She is fluent in four languages, which helps her to connect with migrant workers, at times even into the wee hours of the night.
“It is emotionally challenging sometimes,” she said. “But knowing that I was there for somebody during their critical moments and helping somebody from self-harm is really worthwhile.”
The hotline received about 3,300 calls last year, most of which were resolved over the phone.
One in five cases, on average, are redirected for counselling support or to other organisations such as the Ministry of Manpower or the Institute of Mental Health for early intervention or further assistance.
HealthServe also organises outreach initiatives to migrant workers at their dormitories or recreation areas to spread mental health awareness.
They have reached around 6,000 workers so far this year, up from about 4,000 last year.
The charity said it has seen an increase in the number of workers showing an interest to understand more about mental health and volunteering to become peer support leaders.
“Sometimes, (these workers) just want someone to talk to, or just to hear their struggles,” said Mr Chua.
“These are additional tools for them to know that if they need help, help is available for them. They are not alone in their journey.”