Age-related hearing loss common, but seniors don't seek help for it early

SINGAPORE: When Ms Choy visited her parents in 2015 after moving out, she could hear the television blaring as she approached the flat from the lift.

That was the first telltale sign that something was wrong with her now 84-year-old father’s hearing. She got him tested and found he had lost about 60 per cent of his hearing.

But when he saw the cost of hearing aids, he refused to have them fitted. This was despite Ms Choy insisting that she would pay for them.

“I assured him that the cost doesn’t beat the quality of life that he’ll get. I’m ready to pay all that’s required,” she said.

With her father not getting help, his hearing progressively got worse, said Ms Choy, a 40-year-old marketing executive.

“We needed to talk to him louder and louder, till we were shouting at him,” she said. She also had trouble talking to him on the phone, as she would not be able to get a response from him despite speaking at her loudest.

He would eventually tell her to text him. Although he did not cut back on his social outings, like his weekly chess sessions with old friends, he resorted to getting them to write or text him instead of talking. When out, he would tell shopowners upfront that he could not hear, Ms Choy said.

Things changed earlier this year after he was referred to the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at National University Hospital (NUH). Ms Choy’s father was then referred to the hospital’s mobile hearing clinic, where he was assessed to have 80 per cent hearing loss and was fitted with hearing aids.