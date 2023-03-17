Heart failure killed his father and baby sister, but this teen is fighting for a chance at life

SINGAPORE: Some of Jovan Ho’s fondest memories with his father are of staying back after his school football practice for a kickabout of their own. The Chelsea fan has played football since he was five.

But after a genetic heart condition developed into advanced heart failure last year, the teenager had to hang up his football boots.

At the age of 14, Jovan became the youngest person in Singapore to have a type of heart pump called a HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implanted in June last year.

Now 15, he is back to most of the usual pursuits of adolescence – schoolwork, fast friendships and video games.

The heart pump is giving Jovan another shot at life. At the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS), patients with advanced heart failure see their one-year survival rate rise from less than 50 per cent to about 86 per cent after getting the pump fitted.

The 5cm-wide metal contraption has improved Jovan's quality of life, but it is only a bridge to what he truly needs – a heart transplant.

IN THE FAMILY

Jovan suffers from cardiomyopathy, a disease where he has a weakened heart muscle that affects the organ’s ability to pump blood around the body and can cause heart failure.

There is a growing trend of heart failure in Singapore according to Associate Professor David Sim, director of the Heart Failure Programme at NHCS.

The NHCS is the only place in Singapore where heart transplants are performed, and the only public hospital where patients can get an LVAD implanted.

The centre treated 3,157 patients for heart failure in 2022, an increase from the previous two years when numbers stayed under the 3,000 mark.

Assoc Prof Sim said the rising numbers are due to Singapore’s ageing population and ironically, better medical outcomes. People who suffer heart attacks can now live longer lives, during which they have a chance of developing heart failure because of previous damage to the organ.

Chemotherapy also contributes to heart failure because some of the agents used to treat cancer are toxic to the heart, he explained.