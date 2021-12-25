With a heart of gold and a youth cycling team, this bike shop uncle is changing lives

SINGAPORE: For 18-year-old Chen Jun Wei, what made him fall in love with cycling was the wind in his hair, and the exhilaration of riding fast along empty roads at night.

But it is also an escape. He does not see much of his parents — a lorry driver and a minimart assistant. “I try my best to spend time with them, but I think they’re quite busy,” he said.

Almost every night, he would get on his bicycle — a gift from his parents to keep him out of trouble — and explore the roads of Singapore. He remembers one “epic” round-island ride, when he cycled from 5pm to 6am.

He had friends who enjoyed cycling, but he usually rode alone. Besides, he said, his friends rode mostly road bikes — faster and easier to pedal on roads and pavements — and his mountain bike could not keep up with them.

In July, one of them, Shaun, told him about Team Garcia, youth cyclists who took part in local competitions. It piqued his interest: Perhaps he would find new buddies to ride with — after all, it eventually got lonely riding alone.

He asked Shaun if he could join the team.

That was how he walked into a neighbourhood bicycle shop in Bishan and met the man who changed not only his life, but also the lives of others like himself through a combination of tender loving care and an opportunity.

FROM GANG MEMBER TO ENGINEER

The owner of RNE Bike Shop and founder of Team Garcia is 54-year-old Melvin Lee. He, too, was once a teenager lacking the care he now offers so willingly.