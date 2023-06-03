Heart of the Matter: Is the move to cashless payments leaving some behind? How can we help them?

SINGAPORE: When Faye Sai, a third-generation hawker at the Amoy Street hawker centre, encounters seniors who struggle to pay for coffee without cash, she doesn’t hesitate to step in and help if they are fumbling with an app on their phones.

“When we deal with an older customer who's trying to use a cashless payment mode, we encourage and teach them. We say, 'Uncle it’s okay, let me show you. You do one time, second time and third time will be very easy.'"

Ms Sai is also head of the Amoy Hawker’s Association and a guest on the Heart of the Matter podcast. With her on the discussion were group CEO of NETS Lawrence Chan and Lim May-Ann, director of the Fair Tech Institute at Access Partnership.

While the elderly are often willing to learn new technologies, they face what Mr Chan calls the “self-suppression” challenge which usually happens when there’s a long queue at peak dining times.

These seniors become conscious of themselves when they try and fail to use cashless payments.

“That experience of being embarrassed the previous time holds you back from wanting to do it again ... So, breaking that self-suppression is very important for us to get a deep penetration of usage into the community," said Mr Chan.