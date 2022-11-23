Heartland shops on expiring 30-year leases cautious about making long-term plans

SINGAPORE: The future is uncertain for Union Book Co – a fixture at Bras Basah Complex – with its 30-year lease set to end in 2028.

The iconic bookstore, where long-time customers make up half its sales, is troubled by the impending tenancy changes.

Like other shops on 30-year leases, it would have to revert to rental tenancy with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) upon expiry of the arrangement. This means it might need to renew its lease every three years.

“We hope the HDB can give us a longer tenancy like five years or 10 years, to let us plan bigger,” said Ms Margaret Ma, Union Book Co’s managing director.

“I want to open up all of these areas to do more things, but I dare not do so. Because I need to confirm whether the tenancy will end in 2028 or whether HDB will renew it.”

About 730 HDB heartland shops are on 30-year leases, which will expire progressively from 2024 to 2045. Such shops are cautious about making long-term plans.

Union Book Co, hoping to improve its chances of having its lease renewed, has come up with events to draw in the crowd. So far, footfall has increased by about 30 per cent.

MORE WEIGHT PLACED ON VALUE THAT SHOPS BRING

But not all shops with expiring leases know how to draw up proposals to reapply for tenancy under the price-quality method (PQM), where tenders will be assessed not just on price, but also on the value the shops bring to the area.