Helping heartland businesses adopt more than just digital payments 

“They (heartland stalls) might just only need a few basic functions. So the PSG solutions may or may not be relevant, depending on their needs,” he said.

He added that the level of adoption of digital solutions among the heartland businesses is varied, given that they fall into widely different categories. To help them, the federation has launched a diagnostics tool for its business advisers to help identify gaps.

“When we really identify the gap, then we can promote or recommend some of the more suitable digital solutions that have not been introduced to them,” he said.

HELPING BUSINESSES WITH DIGITALISATION

Many of the heartland shops are manned by one or two people, and they could be elderly and not as digitally savvy as younger people, director of Heartland Enterprise Division at Enterprise Singapore Joseph Zhang told CNA.

“Besides launching the solutions, it’s about promoting awareness, it’s about helping them to be familiar with the solutions available,” he said. Mr Zhang added that it is also about going to the vendors’ locations to engage them.

He said the businesses’ adoption of digitalisation comes down to two things – understanding what their customers need and which solutions can help improve their operations.

“There's a spectrum of solutions that we're providing and it just takes one step at a time, and for those who are more ready, I think we'll increasingly introduce them to more sophisticated solutions to help them scale and grow.”

Enterprise Singapore is also working with businesses through the Heartlands Go Digital programme in areas such as visual merchandising to improve store layout, and in digital commerce to enhance their visibility on sites like Carousell.