Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Temperature soars to 37°C in Singapore, equals record for daily high set in 1983
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Temperature soars to 37°C in Singapore, equals record for daily high set in 1983

Temperature soars to 37°C in Singapore, equals record for daily high set in 1983

File photo of a person walking with an umbrella in Singapore on Nov 22, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
13 May 2023 06:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The mercury in Singapore hit 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday (May 13), equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The 37 degrees Celsius, recorded in Ang Mo Kio, matches the mark set on Apr 17, 1983, recorded in Tengah.

It is also the highest daily temperature for the month of May, breaking the previous May high of 36.7 degrees Celsius at Admiralty last year.

Singapore’s temperature records started in 1929. 

In a Facebook post, NEA added that several locations across Singapore recorded temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday. 

Little respite is expected, at least for the weekend, with warm and dry conditions forecast to continue on Sunday. Short-duration showers, which may help to moderate warm temperatures, are also expected next week, said NEA. 

Two weeks ago, the agency said it was "unlikely" for temperatures to reach 40 degrees Celsius. The statement was in response to a text message that purported to warn Singaporeans of a possible incoming heatwave between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius. 

Related:

Source: CNA/yb(ac)

Related Topics

National Environment Agency Hot weather weather

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.