Temperature soars to 37°C in Singapore, equals record for daily high set in 1983

SINGAPORE: The mercury in Singapore hit 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday (May 13), equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The 37 degrees Celsius, recorded in Ang Mo Kio, matches the mark set on Apr 17, 1983, recorded in Tengah.

It is also the highest daily temperature for the month of May, breaking the previous May high of 36.7 degrees Celsius at Admiralty last year.

Singapore’s temperature records started in 1929.

In a Facebook post, NEA added that several locations across Singapore recorded temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Little respite is expected, at least for the weekend, with warm and dry conditions forecast to continue on Sunday. Short-duration showers, which may help to moderate warm temperatures, are also expected next week, said NEA.

Two weeks ago, the agency said it was "unlikely" for temperatures to reach 40 degrees Celsius. The statement was in response to a text message that purported to warn Singaporeans of a possible incoming heatwave between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius.