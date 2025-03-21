Heathrow Airport closure: Travellers alter, cancel plans after Singapore-London SIA flight returns to Changi

SINGAPORE: Passengers heading to London from Singapore are uncertain about their travel plans after the closure of Heathrow Airport, with some even cancelling their trips.

Among those who were most affected by the disruptions to flights caused by the airport’s closure were passengers on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ308, which was on its way from Singapore to Heathrow on Friday (Mar 21) but turned back to land at Changi Airport.

According to data from online flight tracking service Flightradar24, the flight took off at about 9.42am and turned around off the coast of Bangladesh before landing at about 4.23pm.

When CNA arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 at 4.40pm, airport staff had set up a cart with water for the passengers. Passengers started streaming out around 10 minutes later.

Two Singaporeans on the flight, Sylvester Fedor, 40 and Emily Seow, 35, decided to cancel their 12-day Europe trip altogether in light of the disruptions.

They were supposed to make multiple stops during their trip to London, as well as Florence and Rome in Italy.

They told CNA that while foreigners who were on the flight got hotel rooms for the night, Singaporeans who have a home here did not.

“We were told to actually go home and expect an email within 24 hours, which actually I think it’s quite insulting for us,” said Mr Fedor, who works in business development.

He added that it is too much of a hassle to rebook everything, as his entire itinerary has been affected. Instead, he is looking to make alternative travel plans and claim his forgone expenses through travel insurance.

“We’re just going to go home and repack our suitcases without winter gear, I guess, and then maybe do something within Asia for now,” he said.