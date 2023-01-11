A temperature 'pill' to monitor soldiers? What the SAF is doing to combat heatstroke

SINGAPORE: Imagine ingesting a tiny device that gives real-time updates of your body temperature. It is, in fact, a scene that is already being played out among selected soldiers in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of heat stress.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday (Jan 11) officiated the launch of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre (HRPC), which aims to address the "long-term challenges of maintaining human performance amid rising temperatures in the region and the world".

Located on the premises of the National University of Singapore (NUS) at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, the centre is a collaboration between SAF, NUS and DSO National Laboratories.

It will leverage best-in-class local and global expertise, including thermal physiologists and climate researchers, the three organisations said in a joint news release on Wednesday.

WHY THE NEED FOR THE HRPC

The HRPC was first announced at the Committee of Supply debate in March 2022.

"It is obvious that SAF needs this facility to make it safer for our soldiers to train and operate in the hot humid climate of Singapore and elsewhere," said Dr Ng on Wednesday.

In 2018, a full-time national serviceman died nearly two weeks after displaying signs of heat injury following a fast march at Bedok Camp.

An external panel review that year found that the SAF's heat injury measures were “generally sound and aligned with prevalent industry and foreign military practices". In its report, the total number of heat injuries declined from 27 in 2012/2013 to 20 in 2017/2018.

However, heatstroke cases - while dropping from eight to five in the same period – saw a rise from zero cases in 2015/2016 to five in 2017/2018.

"Thankfully because of our new heat injury preventive measures, we have not had a heatstroke fatality for the last 4 years," said Dr Ng.

These measures collectively have brought down the occurrence of heat exhaustion cases over the last decade, with more than 50 per cent reduction in some years and there has been zero heatstroke cases since 2019, he added.