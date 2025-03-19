Singapore considering home-based learning in event of heatwave; indoor sports halls to act as 'cooling spaces'

SINGAPORE: Schools in Singapore may shift to partial or full home-based learning as part of heightened measures in the event of a heatwave.

Cooling spaces such as community centres and indoor sports halls with air conditioning will also be opened up for the public to seek respite from the heat.

These measures were announced by an interagency Mercury Task Force on Wednesday (Mar 19) as it laid out the government's heat response plans.

The task force, which was formed in 2023, develops and implements action plans to minimise and manage the impact of a heatwave in Singapore. The group comprises 37 government agencies, including the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.



There are already existing measures to protect vulnerable groups from heat stress. For example, the Manpower Ministry requires employers to provide workers involved in heavy physical labour with hourly breaks of at least 10 minutes during periods of high heat stress.

Singapore uses the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), an internationally recognised indicator, to measure heat stress based on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation.

But if a heatwave is impending, additional measures across sectors will kick in. This includes minimising outdoor physical activities between 11am and 4pm due to higher heat stress levels during this period.

All schools will implement dress down attire as well as modify or even suspend outdoor activities based on the heat stress levels.

Preschools are not to conduct outdoor activities between 11am and 4pm, given the younger ages of children enrolled, said the Mercury Task Force.

It added: "If the national posture is to adopt heightened measures, MOE will guide schools to go on either partial or full home-based learning so as to not disrupt students' learning."