Low chance of heatwave in Singapore for rest of 2026 hot season: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: The likelihood of a heatwave in Singapore for the remainder of the current hot season is low, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Wednesday (May 6).

"Based on the weather outlook, the chance of a heatwave occurring in Singapore during the remainder of the 2026 hot season, which ends in May, is low," Dr Puthucheary said in response to a parliamentary question filed by MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas).

Mr Yong had asked about Singapore’s risk of a heatwave amid extreme conditions elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Parts of the region have recently experienced intense heat. Temperatures in Malaysia have soared above 37°C in states like Perlis, Perak and Kedah, while Thailand recorded a heat index exceeding 52°C earlier this week in Bangkok, according to media reports.

Dr Puthucheary said Singapore declares a heatwave when the daily maximum temperature averages 35°C or higher across all weather stations for three consecutive days, with a daily mean temperature of at least 29°C throughout the period.

He added that the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) issues fortnightly outlooks and four-day forecasts of weather conditions, including high temperatures.

"MSS also closely monitors climate phenomena such as El Niño and works with the Mercury Taskforce to issue advisories, including to weather-dependent sectors, if it expects extended periods of high temperatures," Dr Puthucheary said.