Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain resulted in flash flood warnings for over 10 locations across Singapore on Saturday (Nov 16).

Singapore's national water agency PUB issued an advisory at around 3pm, saying heavy rain is expected over the northern, eastern and western areas of Singapore.

PUB later warned of flash flood risks at the following locations:

Dunearn Road, between Yarwood Avenue and Binjai Park

Kranji Expressway Slip Road (KJE to Woodlands Road, towards Senja Way)

Eng Kong Place, between Greenridge Crescent and Eng Kong Garden

Junction of Lorong Kismis and Toh Tuck Rise

Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Terrace

Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way Road

Bukit Timah Road, between Wilby Road and Blackmore Drive

Jalan Boon Lay, between Enterprise Road and International Road

Junction of Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road

Tampines Expressway (Punggol West Flyover)

In its fortnightly forecast released on Friday, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected on most days until the end of November due to the north-east monsoon.

The Met Service also forecasted the total rainfall for the two weeks to be "above average" over most parts of the island.

On some rainy days, daily temperature lows of about 23 degrees Celsius can be expected, it added.