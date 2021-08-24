Flash floods across various parts of Singapore due to heavy rain: PUB

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported across parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning (Aug 24) as heavy rain fell across the island.

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that flash floods occurred at Dunearn Road from Sime Darby Centre to Binjai Park at 10.08am, before subsiding at around 10.50am.

The agency also issued flood risk warnings at four locations, as water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in those areas.

They are: Upper Bukit Timah Road from Hazel Park Terrace to Chestnut Drive, Kranji Expressway at Woodlands Road exit, Sime Darby Centre and Sunset Drive/Sunset Way.

Photos and videos sent in by CNA readers show vehicles on flooded roads, at Cashew Road.

A carpark was also seen flooded at Teban Gardens.