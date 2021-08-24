Logo
Flash floods across various parts of Singapore due to heavy rain: PUB
A flash flood along Dunearn Road is seen on Aug 24, 2021 in this still taken from a video circulating on social media.

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
24 Aug 2021 11:32AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 12:53PM)
SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported across parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning (Aug 24) as heavy rain fell across the island. 

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that flash floods occurred at Dunearn Road from Sime Darby Centre to Binjai Park at 10.08am, before subsiding at around 10.50am. 

The agency also issued flood risk warnings at four locations, as water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in those areas.

They are: Upper Bukit Timah Road from Hazel Park Terrace to Chestnut Drive, Kranji Expressway at Woodlands Road exit, Sime Darby Centre and Sunset Drive/Sunset Way.

Photos and videos sent in by CNA readers show vehicles on flooded roads, at Cashew Road.

A carpark was also seen flooded at Teban Gardens.

Footage of a flooded carpark in Teban Gardens was circulated on Whatsapp on Aug 24, 2021.
A flash flood along Cashew Road is seen on Aug 24, 2021 in this screengrab taken from a video circulating on WhatsApp.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/ng(ta)

