Heavy traffic expected at Singapore's land checkpoints during March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers crossing Singapore's land checkpoints during the March school holidays from Mar 13 to Mar 22, which coincides with the Hari Raya Puasa weekend, should expect very heavy traffic.

Travellers should also expect longer waiting times to clear immigration due to stepped-up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and vehicles at all checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Mar 9).

This is because of the "heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East", ICA added.

Travellers are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints beforehand.

Updates can be found on various channels, including the One Motoring website and ICA's social media accounts.

It also encouraged travellers to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient, passport-less immigration clearance, though they are still required to bring their passports. "Those who need to travel during this peak period can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," said the authority.

During the recent Chinese New Year period between Feb 13 and Feb 19, more than 3 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, with a peak of almost 565,000 crossings in a single day on Feb 13.

"Car travellers who departed during the peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia," ICA said.

During the same period, 59 motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences or engaging in dangerous road behaviour.

"For the safety of other motorists/road users and to minimise further traffic congestion, travellers are to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline."

Motorists caught queue-cutting will be made to re-queue.

Due to ongoing construction and road works along roads outside Woodlands Checkpoint as part of its redevelopment, motorists should exercise caution when approaching the checkpoint and follow instructions from traffic marshals or officers on duty, ICA said.