Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during upcoming Qing Ming festival and Good Friday weekend
Traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has returned to pre-COVID levels during peak hours, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas is expected next week due to the upcoming Qing Ming festival and Good Friday long weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Mar 30).
Traffic is expected to be heavy between Apr 3 and Apr 11. Travellers departing or entering by car or bus through the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.
"Travellers may wish to postpone non-essential travel to avoid getting caught in the congestion," said ICA.
Traffic flow through both land checkpoints has returned to pre-COVID levels during peak hours, with about 376,000 travellers crossing the checkpoints daily during the March school holidays.
"There were several instances of extremely heavy departure traffic on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint with tailbacks from the Causeway."
ICA said it anticipates similar heavy traffic situation at both land checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the upcoming Qing Ming festival and Good Friday long weekend. Continuous tailbacks for departure traffic are also expected from the Causeway.
During the Good Friday long weekend in 2019, more than 1 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, an average of about 390,000 crossings per day, it said.
The average waiting time for travellers departing by car was about three hours, with continuous tailbacks from the Causeway.
TIPS FOR A SMOOTHER JOURNEY
For a smoother journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website o the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.
They can also get updates through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.
Those travelling by bus and are eligible to use the automated lanes at the passenger halls are encouraged to do so.
Motorists are reminded to avoid queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists, said ICA.
"They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.
"ICA works closely with Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints," it said.
TRAVEL DOCUMENTS
Travellers were also reminded to make sure their travel documents are in order. They should ensure their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.
Permanent residents who have renewed their passports will have to transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport.
Long-term pass holders, who hold Employment Passes, S passes, Work Permits, Student’s Passes, Long-Term Visit Passes and Dependant’s Passes, will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars.
All short-term visitors, including holders of in-principle approval for long-term passes, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with their health declaration within three days before their arrival in Singapore.
Singapore residents are exempted from submitting a health declaration if they are returning to the country via the land checkpoints, due to the high traffic volume and daily commuting for employment and studies. However, they will have to do so if they enter Singapore via sea or air land checkpoints.
ICA also strongly advised travellers to submit their arrival cards via the MyICA mobile app to avoid being misled by commercial entities and websites providing such services for a fee.
Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit, the LTA approval email, and an Autopass card.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
Travellers were also reminded not to bring in prohibited items.
"Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as tobacco products must proactively declare them to our officers prior to being checked," said ICA.
Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars were reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule. Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court.
They will be turned back at the checkpoints, and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.
"ICA will continue to facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security.
"We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," it said.