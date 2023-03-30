Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during upcoming Qing Ming festival and Good Friday weekend

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas is expected next week due to the upcoming Qing Ming festival and Good Friday long weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Mar 30).

Traffic is expected to be heavy between Apr 3 and Apr 11. Travellers departing or entering by car or bus through the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

"Travellers may wish to postpone non-essential travel to avoid getting caught in the congestion," said ICA.

Traffic flow through both land checkpoints has returned to pre-COVID levels during peak hours, with about 376,000 travellers crossing the checkpoints daily during the March school holidays.

"There were several instances of extremely heavy departure traffic on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint with tailbacks from the Causeway."

ICA said it anticipates similar heavy traffic situation at both land checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the upcoming Qing Ming festival and Good Friday long weekend. Continuous tailbacks for departure traffic are also expected from the Causeway.

During the Good Friday long weekend in 2019, more than 1 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, an average of about 390,000 crossings per day, it said.

The average waiting time for travellers departing by car was about three hours, with continuous tailbacks from the Causeway.

TIPS FOR A SMOOTHER JOURNEY

For a smoother journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website o the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

They can also get updates through ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Those travelling by bus and are eligible to use the automated lanes at the passenger halls are encouraged to do so.