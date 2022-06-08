Heavy traffic through Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected until June school holiday ends: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints until the school term starts on Jun 27, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Jun 8).

The number of people crossing the land checkpoints has been increasing steadily, with heavy traffic flow since the start of the June school holiday period.

According to ICA, the first weekend of June saw the largest number of travellers crossing the land checkpoints since the reopening of the land borders on Apr 1.

The Good Friday weekend saw a daily average of about 149,000 travellers. This subsequently increased to about 224,000 travellers per day during the Vesak Day weekend, and about 262,000 travellers per day from Jun 3 to Jun 5, the first weekend of the school holidays.

"Travellers can thus expect delays during this period and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in the traffic jams," said ICA.

Those travelling using the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance - in 2019, at the peak of the June school holidays, travellers had to wait nearly two-and-a-half hours before they were cleared through immigration.

Travellers are also advised to avoid the following peak hours: