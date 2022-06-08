Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Heavy traffic through Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected until June school holiday ends: ICA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Heavy traffic through Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected until June school holiday ends: ICA

The first weekend of June saw the largest number of travellers crossing the land checkpoints since the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land borders on Apr 1, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. 

Heavy traffic through Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected until June school holiday ends: ICA

Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore early on Apr 1, 2022, before crossing the Causeway into Malaysia's southern Johor state, as both countries reopen their borders to all fully vaccinated travellers. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

08 Jun 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 04:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Travellers should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints until the school term starts on Jun 27, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Jun 8).

The number of people crossing the land checkpoints has been increasing steadily, with heavy traffic flow since the start of the June school holiday period.

According to ICA, the first weekend of June saw the largest number of travellers crossing the land checkpoints since the reopening of the land borders on Apr 1.

The Good Friday weekend saw a daily average of about 149,000 travellers. This subsequently increased to about 224,000 travellers per day during the Vesak Day weekend, and about 262,000 travellers per day from Jun 3 to Jun 5, the first weekend of the school holidays.

"Travellers can thus expect delays during this period and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in the traffic jams," said ICA.

Those travelling using the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance - in 2019, at the peak of the June school holidays, travellers had to wait nearly two-and-a-half hours before they were cleared through immigration.

Travellers are also advised to avoid the following peak hours:

Departing Singapore Arriving in Singapore

Fridays
(Jun 10, 17, 24)
6pm to 11.59pm

Weekdays till Jun 24
10pm to 11.59pm
Saturdays
(Jun 11, 18, 25)
6am to 9am
9pm to 11.59pm		 Saturdays
(Jun 11, 18, 25)
9pm to 11.59pm
Sundays
(Jun 12, 19, 26)
6am to 8am		 Sundays
(Jun 12, 19, 26)
6pm to 11.59pm

Malaysia's immigration department has started upgrading works on the arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at Woodlands Checkpoint since Jun 6, ICA noted. 

It reminded travellers departing this checkpoint that the immigration booths will not be operational during the upgrading period. 

Related:

Before travelling, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE.

They can also check ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints.

To avoid getting caught in traffic jams at the land checkpoints, travellers can take the cross-border bus services provided by public bus operators, instead of driving into Malaysia via private vehicles.

ICA said it will take necessary measures to facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security. 

"Our checkpoint officers monitor traffic conditions in real-time, to ensure optimal deployment of resources," said ICA.

"We also work with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints. We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints."

Source: CNA/ic(ta)

Related Topics

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority Woodlands Checkpoint Tuas Checkpoint Malaysia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us