Heavy traffic through Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected until June school holiday ends: ICA
The first weekend of June saw the largest number of travellers crossing the land checkpoints since the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land borders on Apr 1, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
SINGAPORE: Travellers should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints until the school term starts on Jun 27, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Jun 8).
The number of people crossing the land checkpoints has been increasing steadily, with heavy traffic flow since the start of the June school holiday period.
According to ICA, the first weekend of June saw the largest number of travellers crossing the land checkpoints since the reopening of the land borders on Apr 1.
The Good Friday weekend saw a daily average of about 149,000 travellers. This subsequently increased to about 224,000 travellers per day during the Vesak Day weekend, and about 262,000 travellers per day from Jun 3 to Jun 5, the first weekend of the school holidays.
"Travellers can thus expect delays during this period and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in the traffic jams," said ICA.
Those travelling using the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance - in 2019, at the peak of the June school holidays, travellers had to wait nearly two-and-a-half hours before they were cleared through immigration.
Travellers are also advised to avoid the following peak hours:
|Departing Singapore
|Arriving in Singapore
|
Fridays
|
Weekdays till Jun 24
|Saturdays
(Jun 11, 18, 25)
6am to 9am
9pm to 11.59pm
|Saturdays
(Jun 11, 18, 25)
9pm to 11.59pm
|Sundays
(Jun 12, 19, 26)
6am to 8am
|Sundays
(Jun 12, 19, 26)
6pm to 11.59pm
Malaysia's immigration department has started upgrading works on the arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at Woodlands Checkpoint since Jun 6, ICA noted.
It reminded travellers departing this checkpoint that the immigration booths will not be operational during the upgrading period.
Before travelling, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE.
They can also check ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints.
To avoid getting caught in traffic jams at the land checkpoints, travellers can take the cross-border bus services provided by public bus operators, instead of driving into Malaysia via private vehicles.
ICA said it will take necessary measures to facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security.
"Our checkpoint officers monitor traffic conditions in real-time, to ensure optimal deployment of resources," said ICA.
"We also work with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints. We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints."