Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during Good Friday long weekend
Security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances have been stepped up at all checkpoints in view of the heightened global security situation.
SINGAPORE: Very heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend this week, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Mar 30).
Running from Apr 3 to Apr 5, the long weekend also coincides with the Qing Ming period.
Security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances have been stepped up at all checkpoints due to the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East, said ICA in a travel advisory.
“Travellers are to expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey,” it added.
More than 5 million travellers crossed the checkpoints during the recent March school holiday and Hari Raya Puasa weekend, according to ICA.
Traffic peaked on Mar 18, with more than 564,000 travellers crossing in a single day.
During peak hours, those travelling by car waited up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.
“Travellers are strongly encouraged to consider taking cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving, to avoid congestion at the land checkpoints,” said ICA.
The immigration authority also instructed travellers to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline to ensure the safety of other motorists and road users, and minimise further traffic congestion.
“Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be made to re-queue,” it said.
“ICA will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.”
Fifty-six motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences or engaging in dangerous road behaviour during the March school holiday period.
ICA advised drivers to exercise caution when approaching Woodlands Checkpoint due to ongoing construction and road works nearby.
“Please follow instructions from traffic marshals or officers on duty, observe road signage and comply with traffic diversion signs,” it said.
OTHER ADVICE FOR TRAVELLERS
Travellers should bring their passports and ensure the document has a remaining validity of six months, said ICA.
Short-term visitors, including those holding an in-principle approval for a long-term pass, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card with a health declaration via the MyICA Mobile app within three days before arriving.
Long-term pass holders must also notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
“Permanent residents who have renewed their passports should update and transfer their new passport details to their re-entry permit via the MyICA Mobile application,” said ICA.
It advised travellers to use the QR codes generated on the app to make their immigration clearance more convenient.
“Travellers on wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members, including those with children below six years old, can enjoy faster clearance using QR code at the special assistance lanes,” it said.
Those driving foreign vehicles should ensure that their vehicle entry permit (VEP) is valid.
Drivers without a valid autopass card, a VEP approval email from the Land Transport Authority or valid insurance will be turned back, said ICA.
Any outstanding fines with Singapore’s government agencies should also be settled, it added.
“Those with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore,” said ICA.
The immigration authority also warned against bringing in controlled or prohibited items, which include vapes.
Those caught possessing, using or importing vapes have faced higher penalties since Sep 1 last year, as part of the government’s efforts to clamp down on vaping.
Short-term visitors who re-offend will be banned from re-entering Singapore.
Long-term pass holders who re-offend may have their passes revoked on a third offence, and face deportation and a ban from re-entering Singapore.