Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during September school holidays

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming September school holidays.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Aug 31) issued the travel advisory for Sep 4 to 14.

It encouraged travellers to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings.

Travellers should also check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their journey, added ICA.

Longer waiting times during peak travel periods should also be expected, as ICA has tightened security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28 in view of the "heightened global security environment, particularly recent developments in the Middle East".

ICA said it strongly encouraged travellers to use the QR codes generated on the MyICA mobile app for faster and more seamless immigration clearance.

It noted that initiatives such as QR code clearance and facial recognition for motorcyclists and pillion riders have increased clearance throughput by more than 35 per cent during departure peak periods - equivalent to an additional 7,600 travellers per hour compared with pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019.

"While driving on roads leading to and within the land checkpoints, motorists are to cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules," said ICA.

"Queue cutting disrupts traffic flow and delays other travellers. Those caught queue cutting will be directed to make a U-turn and re-join the queue from the back."

ICA added that it will take firm action against those who do not comply with its officers' instructions or who commit traffic offences at the checkpoints.

During the recent National Day weekend from Aug 7 to Aug 10, more than 2.1 million travellers crossed both checkpoints, with the volume peaking at over 593,000 on Aug 7. Car travellers departing during peak hours experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, said ICA.

During that weekend, 13 motorists were caught for traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour.