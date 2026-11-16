Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during year-end school holidays

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming year-end school holidays, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 16).

The travel advisory covers the period from Nov 20 to Jan 3, 2027.

It also encouraged travellers to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early morning and late evenings.

Travellers should also check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their journey, added ICA.

ICA noted that it has observed an increasing trend of travellers presenting the wrong passports or QR codes for immigration clearance at the land checkpoints, with the number of cases rising from 46 in July to 74 in September.

“Travellers who present the wrong passports or QR codes will be referred for further checks and will not be allowed to depart Singapore until the necessary checks have been completed and the correct passports or QR codes are presented,” it said.

“This may result in unnecessary delays and inconvenience,” it said.

ICA reminded travellers to check that they have the correct passports before leaving home and to ensure that they present the correct QR codes when undergoing immigration clearance.

DEEPAVALI LONG WEEKEND TRAFFIC

During the Deepavali long weekend from Nov 6 to 9, more than 2 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Traveller volume peaked on Nov 6, with more than 553,000 travellers clearing immigration through the land checkpoints in a single day.

During peak hours, departing car travellers experienced wait times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, ICA said.

A total of 11 departing motorists were caught at Woodlands Checkpoint over the long weekend for traffic offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, queue cutting and stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience.

Six vehicles were subsequently directed to make a U-turn and re-queue, while five drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to an entry ban into Singapore.