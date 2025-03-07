Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa

SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect congestion at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa long weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Mar 7).

ICA said in an advisory that it expects heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Mar 14 to 24, and from Mar 28 to Apr 1.

"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," the authority said, adding that it will act against those who do not comply with officers' instructions or commit offences.

Travellers can also consider taking the cross-border bus services, it said.

During the Chinese New Year period from Jan 24 to 30, more than 3 million travellers crossed both checkpoints. At its peak, over 521,000 travellers crossed on Jan 24.

"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia," said ICA.