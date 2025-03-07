Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa
More than 3 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Chinese New Year period.
SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect congestion at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa long weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Mar 7).
ICA said in an advisory that it expects heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Mar 14 to 24, and from Mar 28 to Apr 1.
"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," the authority said, adding that it will act against those who do not comply with officers' instructions or commit offences.
Travellers can also consider taking the cross-border bus services, it said.
During the Chinese New Year period from Jan 24 to 30, more than 3 million travellers crossed both checkpoints. At its peak, over 521,000 travellers crossed on Jan 24.
"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia," said ICA.
THINGS TO TAKE NOTE
ICA reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should ensure that their re-entry permits have been transferred to their new passports.
Long-term pass holders should notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
Short-term visitors, including holders of in-principle approval for long-term passes, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days before they arrive in Singapore.
People travelling by car and motorcycle are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for more convenient immigration clearance.
Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situations at the land checkpoint and should avoid queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of others, said ICA.
"Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue," ICA said.
Those travelling by bus are also encouraged to use QR codes at some automated lanes and Special Assistance Lanes (SAL).
Drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid. Those without a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval email from LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.
ICA added that drivers with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore.