15 companies temporarily barred from hiring foreign workers during heightened safety period: MOM

SINGAPORE: Fifteen companies were prohibited from hiring new foreign employees for up to three months during a heightened safety period to tackle rising workplace fatalities, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said on Monday (Feb 6).

The companies were found to have workplace safety and health (WSH) lapses after serious or fatal workplace incidents during the six-month heightened safety period which was imposed in September 2022. The intervention is in place until the end of February, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is considering an extension of the heightened safety period.

The chief executive officers of the 15 companies had to “personally account” to the MOM to take responsibility for the rectifications, Dr Tan said in a written parliamentary reply in response to questions on safety in workplaces.

The MOM also issued more than 760 composition fines and 48 stop-work orders to errant companies so far.

There were 46 workplace deaths in 2022, the highest number since 2016 when there were 66 fatalities. In 2021, 37 workplace deaths were reported. There were 30 in 2020 and 39 in 2019.