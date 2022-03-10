4 people charged with cheating Heineken Asia Pacific Export of S$10 million

SINGAPORE: Four people were on Thursday (Mar 10) charged over two schemes to cheat Heineken Asia Pacific Export of S$10 million between March 2017 and July 2019.

They are: Loh Yew Hui, 52, the general manager of Heineken Asia Pacific at the time; Hazel Neo Peh Hoon, 50, Loh's wife; Chan Poh Kim, 63, whose occupation was not stated; and Melissa Teo Sue Tshin, 43, the director of companies Pine Impex and Citrus Impex.

The schemes allegedly involved Loh dishonestly concealing from Heineken Asia Pacific the fact that his wife Neo was running the businesses of Pines Impex and Citrus Impex, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

This purportedly misled Heineken Asia Pacific into awarding a sale and purchase agreement worth about S$6 million to Pines Impex.

The company was also purportedly misled into selling about 2.17 million litres of beer products, worth about S$4 million, to Citrus Impex.

Loh and Neo each face 11 charges of cheating and engaging in a conspiracy to conceal and convert their benefits from criminal conduct.

They are accused of laundering about S$2.5 million in benefits, allegedly keeping about S$2.3 million in bank accounts belonging to Neo, Teo and a private entity. Another S$156,000 was allegedly used to pay off debts and for capital injection.

Chan faces six charges of cheating and laundering his benefits from criminal conduct, worth about S$1.6 million.

He is accused of concealing about S$1.3 million in another person's bank account, and using S$281,000 to pay insurance premiums.

Teo faces three charges of cheating and providing Neo access to her bank account, while having reasonable grounds to believe that this would facilitate Neo's control of her benefits from criminal conduct.

The four accused will return to court next month.

Cheating can be punished with up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

The penalty for money laundering is up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to S$500,000 or both.