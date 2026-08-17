Bike-sharing operator HelloRide warned over attempts to discuss prices with rival Anywheel
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said there had been no breach of the Competition Act after Anywheel refused to engage in the proposed price discussions and reported HelloRide’s approaches to CCS.
SINGAPORE: Bicycle-sharing operator HelloRide has been issued with a warning letter for attempting to propose price discussions with its sole competitor Anywheel, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Monday (Aug 17).
HelloRide and Anywheel are currently the only two licensed shared bicycle operators in Singapore, offering short-term bicycle rentals through mobile applications.
In a media release on Monday, CCS said it began investigations of possible breaches of the Competition Act after receiving complaints from Anywheel.
Its investigations found that a key HelloRide representative contacted an Anywheel representative on two separate occasions in July and October 2025 to propose pricing discussions between the companies.
“On both occasions, Anywheel did not engage further with HelloRide and reported the communications to CCS,” the watchdog said.
No commercially sensitive information was disclosed and no actual price discussions took place, CCS added.
The watchdog therefore found that HelloRide's conduct did not infringe Section 34 of the Competition Act, which prohibits agreements or concerted practices that prevent, restrict or distort competition in Singapore.
CCS said this finding reflected the specific circumstances of the case, including Anywheel's refusal to engage with HelloRide and its decision to report the matter.
However, the commission said it did not condone HelloRide's conduct.
“As the two currently licensed operators of shared bicycle services in Singapore, any price discussions or coordination between the two businesses would likely have had a direct and significant impact on competition and consumers in this market,” said CCS.
CCS chief executive Alvin Koh commended Anywheel for not engaging with HelloRide’s invitation to discuss prices, and for reporting the matter to the authorities.
“Anywheel’s conduct is what we expect of responsible market participants, and we want to assure businesses in similar positions that coming forward will always be the right course of action,” said Mr Koh.
“This case is a reminder to all businesses that they must act independently when determining their conduct on the market," he said.
“CCS will not hesitate to take enforcement action against businesses that are found to have engaged in anti-competitive conduct.”
SHARED PRICING NOT INTENDED
HelloRide said in a statement on Monday that it welcomed CCS’ conclusion, adding that its original outreach to Anywheel was meant to "discuss the broader public transportation landscape and pricing environment in Singapore, including the role of shared bicycles within it — not shared bicycle pricing between the two operators".
"While the outreach was subsequently interpreted differently by the receiving party, that was neither our intention nor what ultimately occurred," said HelloRide.
"We have always operated in full compliance with Singapore’s competition rules and maintained fair and independent competition."
Businesses approached about anti-competitive information exchanges or which receive commercially sensitive information from competitors should immediately decline to participate, distance themselves from the discussions and report the matter to CCS, the commission said.
CCS also said businesses already involved in such conduct may come forward under its leniency programme to receive a full waiver or substantial reduction in financial penalties.
Individuals with useful information about cartel activity may also be eligible for monetary rewards of up to S$120,000 (US$94,000), CCS said.