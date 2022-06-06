Pilot helpline for seniors launched in Ang Mo Kio, with plans to expand it nationwide

SINGAPORE: Seniors in Ang Mo Kio who need a bit of help - getting food, fixing a lightbulb or arranging a hospital appointment - now have a number they can call.

The pilot initiative, called ACES Care HelpLife, started on Monday (Jun 6), and engages senior volunteers to be call agents to help other seniors.

The project by ACES Care Limited, was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday at the Teck Ghee Community Centre.

It will be manned by senior volunteers from Teck Ghee Constituency, where Mr Lee is the Member of Parliament.

Project manager Mr Loh Wee Hiang said that they are starting out with 30 volunteers, and will take time to iron out the kinks in the system before extending it nationwide. He hopes to do so in three years’ time.

“We are moving step by step,” he said, adding that the “infrastructure” is ready, but they need more volunteers and for them to be trained.

Mr Loh said that it takes about two months to train the volunteers. Their training includes “soft skills” like building rapport with callers and handling difficult ones, as well as technical skills like how to use the ACES Care call system.

The volunteers are also trained to be aware of various help schemes for seniors, and to aid those who call in about scams.

The system, built by social enterprise Octopus8, is AI-enabled and creates a profile for each caller in a secure system so that volunteers can follow-up with each case.

The volunteers can access the system through a laptop, which they can use at the call centre in Teck Ghee or at home.

The data collected will also be analysed for patterns in demographics and the needs of the callers, said Dr S Vasoo, the chairman of ACES Care Limited.

Dr Vasoo said that with a greying population, the need to support seniors will grow.

“Our mission (is) linking seniors to the right services … and what is our value proposition? We are humanising technology … (and) it is managed by seniors themselves,” he said in a speech at the launch.

“And then what's important is the follow-up - not just knowing the problem, then referring them to the agency … there is a follow-up to ensure that their needs are met.”