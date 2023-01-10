Contractor issued summons for erecting tent that delayed SCDF's arrival to Henderson Road blaze

SINGAPORE: The contractor responsible for putting up a funeral wake tent that obstructed a service road, leading to a delay in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s response to a fire at Henderson Road, has been issued a summons by the Tanjong Pagar Town Council.

As the fire engine accessway was blocked off, the arrival of SCDF firefighters to the blaze on Dec 8, 2022 was delayed by 18 minutes.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 9): "The officers removed the bollards that were padlocked to the ground near the tentage to create an access path. This delayed their arrival by 18 minutes."

A 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF), Edward H Go, subsequently died on the same day.

The town council confirmed on Tuesday that the tentage had been erected at a fire access point.

They added: "(Tanjong Pagar) Town Council carried out enforcement action against the tentage contractor in accordance with the town council By-laws and issued a summons to the company for obstructing the service road.