Authorities carrying out investigations after NSF firefighter died battling Henderson Road blaze: Faishal

SINGAPORE: The authorities are carrying out investigations after a full-time national serviceman (NSF) died battling a fire in a Henderson Road flat, said Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Sunday (Dec 11).

NSF Corporal Edward H Go collapsed during the firefighting operation on Thursday and died in hospital shortly after.

During a visit to CPL Go's wake, Associate Professor Faishal told reporters: "We do very thorough investigations for any incidents that we come across.

"We are currently carrying out investigations - we have started to look at the site of the incident and also the people involved. We will inform the family and the public once it has been completed."

On Thursday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said CPL Go was the first firefighter to have died during an operation.

He was part of the first response crew to a fire at about 11.10am on Thursday at Block 91 Henderson Road.

During the firefighting operation, he fell unconscious in the kitchen area and was taken out of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered.

An SCDF ambulance crew member also used an automated external defibrillator on him and he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

With the agreement of his family, a ceremonial funeral will be held to honour CPL Go.

Assoc Prof Faishal visited CPL Go's family to send condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and to thank them for his contributions.

"We are saddened by the loss of CPL Edward who had passed away in the line of duty, in this mission to support, protect and save lives and property," he said.

"We, in MHA and SCDF, feel we have lost one of our finest firefighters. This is something that we will remember about CPL Edward – his bravery, courage, and service to our nation," he added.

He added that national servicemen and operationally ready national servicemen, together with regulars, play a crucial role in keeping Singapore safe and secure.

"We owe our gratitude to all the national servicemen for contributing in this aspect where they put their lives in danger, sacrifice their time, with the fullest support of their families, so that we can continue to build this nation and live in a safe and secure environment," he added.