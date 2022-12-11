Dozens pay respects on first day of wake for NSF firefighter who died battling Henderson Road blaze

SINGAPORE: Dozens of people turned up to pay their respects and tributes on the first day of a wake for a full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died battling a flat fire in Henderson Road.

NSF Corporal Edward H Go collapsed during the firefighting operation on Thursday (Dec 8) and died in hospital after.

On Sunday, crowds of people were at the wake in Sin Ming Drive, including Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

On behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Associate Professor Faishal sent his condolences to CPL Go's family and thanked them for his contributions.

"We are saddened by the loss of CPL Edward who had passed away in the line of duty, in this mission to support, protect and save lives and property," he said.

"We, in MHA and SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force), feel we have lost one of our finest firefighters. This is something that we will remember about CPL Edward – his bravery, courage, and service to our nation," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said: "He has made the ultimate sacrifice to serve his country.

"We will wait for the investigations to be completed. It has to be done carefully, thoroughly, completely … in the meantime, I’m sure every parent feels deeply for their loss."