SCDF investigating second officer over NSF firefighter’s death following Henderson Road fire

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Saturday (Oct 14) that it is investigating a second officer after a firefighting operation at Henderson Road last December resulted in the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Edward H Go.

This follows a police statement on Saturday, which said that a 38-year-old SCDF officer will be charged over the death of Sergeant 1 (SGT1) Go.

The 19-year-old fell unconscious during the firefighting operation and later died in hospital. He was the first firefighter to lose his life during an SCDF operation.

After the incident, the police investigated the facts and circumstances leading to SGT1 Go's death.

The first SCDF officer, who was SGT1 Go's superior, had allegedly left him alone in the housing unit to fight the ongoing fire – against SCDF’s firefighting doctrine – without informing anyone of this, said the police.

The officer will be charged on Monday with causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.

In a press statement, SCDF said that the second officer was referred by the police for “departmental action”.

"This officer had allegedly failed to adequately ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he subsequently arrived and took over command and control of the incident," said SCDF.

SCDF commissioner Eric Yap said: "We will conduct a thorough investigation into the case, and if any lapses were to be found, we will take firm and fair disciplinary actions against the officer concerned."

The officer has been redeployed to a non-supervisory and non-operational post, pending the outcome of the investigation.