DPM Heng Swee Keat to be first Asia-Pacific leader to speak at WELT Economic Summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the first Asia-Pacific leader to speak at the WELT Economic Summit when he delivers a keynote speech at the forum on Monday (Jan 27).

Mr Heng is making a working visit to Berlin from Jan 26 to Jan 31, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

The WELT Economic Summit, now in its 16th edition, is a forum for government and business leaders to discuss major economic and political issues.

Other attendees include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and secretary-general of the World Liberty Congress Leopoldo Lopez.

During his visit to Berlin, Mr Heng will meet senior political and economic leaders, as well as representatives of German companies. He will also engage research institutes and start-up companies.

In addition, he will attend a Chinese New Year reception for overseas Singaporeans, hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Berlin.

The deputy prime minister's visit helps to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Germany.

"It also takes place after the launching of the Germany-Singapore Strategic Partnership in November 2024, which will pave the way for both sides to deepen cooperation, especially in emerging areas like AI and sustainability," said the PMO.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore.