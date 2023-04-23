DPM Heng to make 5-day working visit to Japan

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat will make a working visit to Japan from Apr 24 to Apr 28, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday (Apr 23).

During his trip, Mr Heng will meet Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as well as Digital Minister Taro Kono, who is also the chair of the Japan-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship League.

Mr Heng will also engage senior business leaders and leading research institutions in Japan, and meet Singaporeans in Tokyo.

He will be accompanied on his trip by officials from PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, PMO added.