Heng Swee Keat named first chancellor of Singapore Institute of Technology

SINGAPORE: Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Heng Swee Keat has been appointed the inaugural chancellor of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), the university said on Wednesday (Jun 3).

The appointment took effect on Monday and will last for a five-year term, ending on May 31, 2031.

As chancellor, Mr Heng will serve as SIT’s highest-ranking ceremonial office holder and ambassador.

He will preside over key university ceremonies, including convocations, and represent the university at major institutional and external engagements.

Mr Heng will also support SIT in strengthening partnerships and advancing strategic priorities, such as industry and philanthropic engagement.

"The establishment of the role of chancellor reflects SIT’s continued evolution and commitment to advancing its mission of nurturing industry-ready graduates and driving innovation through applied learning, industry collaboration, and research," said SIT.

Mr Heng said he was honoured to be appointed SIT's inaugural chancellor.

"SIT occupies a distinctive and important role in Singapore’s higher education landscape, preparing graduates with applied skills, industry experience and the confidence to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

"I share SIT’s conviction that applied research and deep industry partnership are not complementary to education — they are central to it," he added.