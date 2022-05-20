Logo
Nearly 18kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint in largest reported haul of drug since 2001
Singapore

A total of about 17,704g of heroin seized from a Malaysian-registered car on May 18, 2022. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

20 May 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 06:44PM)
SINGAPORE: Nearly 18kg of heroin was found in a car at the Woodlands Checkpoint, leading to the arrest of three suspects at several locations across Singapore, authorities said on Friday (May 20).

This is the largest reported haul of the drug since 2001 when officers seized 34.8kg of heroin.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint news release that ICA officers found 17,704g of heroin, 261g of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) and 2g of ecstasy tablets in an arriving Malaysia-registered car at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$1,295,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 8,430 heroin abusers and 150 Ice abusers for a week," said the authorities.

A total of about 261g of "Ice" seized from a Malaysian-registered car on May 18, 2022. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The car entered the immigration clearance lane at the arrival car zone on the evening of May 18 and was subjected to routine checks, during which bundles of suspected drugs were found in the car boot.

Officers immediately arrested the driver, a 28-year-old Malaysian.

CNB officers then arrested two other Malaysian men early the next morning around Bedok North Street 1.

Both men are suspected to be the intended recipients of the packages, said ICA and CNB, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine may face the mandatory death penalty.

Source: CNA/ac(ta)

