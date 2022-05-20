Nearly 18kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint in largest reported haul of drug since 2001

SINGAPORE: Nearly 18kg of heroin was found in a car at the Woodlands Checkpoint, leading to the arrest of three suspects at several locations across Singapore, authorities said on Friday (May 20).

This is the largest reported haul of the drug since 2001 when officers seized 34.8kg of heroin.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint news release that ICA officers found 17,704g of heroin, 261g of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) and 2g of ecstasy tablets in an arriving Malaysia-registered car at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$1,295,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 8,430 heroin abusers and 150 Ice abusers for a week," said the authorities.