High costs, lack of available technology among challenges facing maritime sector in decarbonisation pursuit

Singapore is playing host to players from the international maritime community this week, as they discuss key issues and exchange ideas to bring the sector forward at the Singapore Maritime Week 2023.

CURRENTLY AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES

As the industry pursues a 50 per cent reduction target set by the International Maritime Organization in 2018, one solution already available is biofuels.

Ms Lynn Loo, CEO of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), told CNA’s Asia First that “biofuels is something that is lower in carbon emissions that you can use today”.

Ms Loo noted that the ecosystem is coming together quickly, with 70,000 tonnes of biofuel bunkered in Singapore last year.

Singapore is also working on putting together provisional national standards to specify what marine biofuels should be, said Ms Loo, adding that a director from her organisation is part of a working group on the matter.

“Biofuels are blended with fossil fuels to lower carbon emissions, and this is something you can do with existing ships (and) existing engines,” she explained.