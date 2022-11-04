High Court allows condo resident to carry out renovation works after management stopped them

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge on Friday (Nov 4) reversed a lower court’s decision to stop a Marine Parade condominium unit owner from carrying out extensive renovation works in his home.

The resident, Prem N Shamdasani, initially sought an order from the State Courts to restrain Hawaii Tower’s management corporation (MCST) from stopping the works, which included installing aluminium-frame glass windows at the edge of his balcony.

The MCST argued that the works not only affected the building’s facade but also its structural integrity. On the other hand, Shamdasani said the MCST was unreasonable in refusing to approve the works.

When a district court judge dismissed Shamdasani’s claims, he lodged an appeal with the High Court to determine if the MCST was justified in not allowing the works.

In a 99-page written judgment released on Friday, Judicial Commissioner Goh Yihan ruled in Shamdasani’s favour, saying that the MCST was “partly responsible for this state of affairs” because it previously allowed other residents to also install window grilles which were not uniform in appearance.

The judge said that the MCST “cannot now hope to reverse the situation”.

“It cannot be heard to insist on uniformity. That boat has long sailed. The horse has bolted.

“Whichever metaphor is used, the fact remains that (the MCST) cannot insist that (Shamdasani) adhere to a dream of uniformity that bears no semblance to reality,” the judge added.