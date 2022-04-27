High levels of 'potent' ingredients found in sexual enhancement product, weight loss pill: HSA

SINGAPORE: "Potent medicinal ingredients" that can cause serious adverse effects in consumers have been detected in two products, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (Apr 27).

Members of the public should not purchase and consume AK-II Phenomenal King, which claims to treat erectile dysfunction, and weight loss pill Premium Pro S Flash.

They were sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10, as well as on Facebook.

HSA has worked with the platforms to remove the affected listings and has issued warnings to the sellers, the authority said.

"Be wary of products that deliver quick effects or carry exaggerated claims. They can contain potent ingredients that can seriously harm your health," said HSA.

PRODUCT CONTAINED MORE THAN 60 TIMES USUAL DOSAGE OF MEDICINE

HSA was alerted to the sale of AK-II Phenomenal King online by a member of the public.

The product was marketed as a natural product for sexual enhancement for men and claimed to be "devoid of side effects".

HSA tested the product and found that it contained more than 60 times the usual dose of tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

"Inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attacks, stroke, palpitations, irregular heart rate and priapism (painful and exceedingly long erections)," said HSA.

It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in consumers who take heart medications, particularly those containing nitrates, added the authority.