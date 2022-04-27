High levels of 'potent' ingredients found in sexual enhancement product, weight loss pill: HSA
SINGAPORE: "Potent medicinal ingredients" that can cause serious adverse effects in consumers have been detected in two products, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (Apr 27).
Members of the public should not purchase and consume AK-II Phenomenal King, which claims to treat erectile dysfunction, and weight loss pill Premium Pro S Flash.
They were sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10, as well as on Facebook.
HSA has worked with the platforms to remove the affected listings and has issued warnings to the sellers, the authority said.
"Be wary of products that deliver quick effects or carry exaggerated claims. They can contain potent ingredients that can seriously harm your health," said HSA.
PRODUCT CONTAINED MORE THAN 60 TIMES USUAL DOSAGE OF MEDICINE
HSA was alerted to the sale of AK-II Phenomenal King online by a member of the public.
The product was marketed as a natural product for sexual enhancement for men and claimed to be "devoid of side effects".
HSA tested the product and found that it contained more than 60 times the usual dose of tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.
"Inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attacks, stroke, palpitations, irregular heart rate and priapism (painful and exceedingly long erections)," said HSA.
It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in consumers who take heart medications, particularly those containing nitrates, added the authority.
BANNED SUBSTANCE DETECTED IN WEIGHT LOSS PILL
HSA received feedback from a consumer who experienced "fast heart rate, insomnia and nausea" after taking weight loss pill Premium Pro S Flash.
High levels of sibutramine, a banned weight loss medicine, were detected in the product, HSA said.
The product was also sold as pink or white capsules with no clear instructions on whether both capsules should be taken individually or together.
"The lack of proper instructions on how to take the product, absence of manufacturing information, and the misleading marketing claims were revealing signs that this product was not sold by a reliable source," said HSA.
Premium Pro S Flash was advertised to contain natural ingredients such as red ginseng, red sage and wild yam, and marketed as a new version of weight loss product Flash Slim.
"Flash Slim was an adulterated product which HSA had tested to contain sibutramine and alerted the public to in March 2021," HSA said.
Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, said the authority.
It can also cause serious heart problems and central nervous system disorders including psychosis and hallucinations.
In 2019, a consumer experienced an extremely fast heart rate and became unconscious after taking a product containing sibutramine.
"She was resuscitated and suffered debilitating consequences requiring the implantation of a defibrillator to help her heart to function," HSA said.
"All sellers and suppliers must stop selling AK-II Phenomenal King and Premium Pro S Flash immediately. HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and/or supplies products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients."
Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000.
Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these illegal products may contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 during office hours, or via email at hsa_is [at] hsa.gov.sg.