Food prices expected to rise further in coming months amid higher energy costs: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Food prices are expected to “rise further in the coming months” as energy prices are set to increase, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday (Nov 3).

In a written answer to a question by MP Shawn Huang Wei Zhong (PAP-Jurong GRC) about the impact on food prices given supply chain disruption and increase in energy costs, Mr Gan said that energy prices contribute to the global cost of food.

He added that suppliers may need to adjust prices to reflect the cost increases.

“The cost of food is affected by a combination of factors, including the imported prices, energy costs, freight, labour, and seasonal weather changes,” he said.

Domestic food prices have risen in the past six months, mainly due to “increased prices for global food commodities, higher energy prices, supply chain bottlenecks and labour shortages”, said the minister.

Five electricity retailers have pulled out of the Singapore market over the past three weeks, citing volatile market conditions after a spike in wholesale energy prices.

Global supply chains have been under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced manpower, delayed ships and caused bottlenecks at major ports worldwide.